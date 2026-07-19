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Latest
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Rugby
July 19
Excelsior to face unbeaten Valley in final for fourth consecutive season
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
North Otago
July 18
Jockey club changing things up
The Oamaru Jockey Club’s cup meeting on Sunday will look a little different this year.
North Otago
July 18
Siblings proud to represent Tuvalu
This year’s Commonwealth Games may have been scaled back somewhat but two North Otago athletes are still chomping at the bit to be involved.
North Otago
July 18
All go for club rugby semis
The Citizens Shield competition took a rain check last weekend — literally.
North Otago
July 18
Prem A netballers back on courts
The race for the Jesse Allen Trophy resumes tomorrow.
North Otago
July 18
League sides overcome setbacks
Southern Zone Rugby League (SZRL) pulled off another successful tournament in North Otago last weekend in trying circumstances.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
July 17
Fears for future of poultry show
As bird flu fears ramp up in New Zealand, organisers of Oamaru’s long-standing poultry show say they fear future events could be affected.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
July 13
Cleanup ‘good thing to do’
Some of the heavy lifting required to clean up after Oamaru’s flood was tackled by some of the Waitaki’s ‘‘bigger bodies’’.
North Otago
July 11
All to play for in Citizens Shield semis
Traditional semifinals are back on the menu after North Otago Rugby revamped the schedule for the Citizens Shield.
North Otago
July 11
Lines firm gives over $125k to groups, projects
Network Waitaki gave more $125,000 to groups and projects around the district at its annual sponsorship awards.
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