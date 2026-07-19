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Nic Duff
nic.duff@alliedpress.co.nz

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RugbyJuly 19

Excelsior to face unbeaten Valley in final for fourth consecutive season

The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Excelsior to face unbeaten Valley in final for fourth consecutive season
Excelsior to face unbeaten Valley in final for fourth consecutive season
North OtagoJuly 18

Jockey club changing things up

The Oamaru Jockey Club’s cup meeting on Sunday will look a little different this year.
North OtagoJuly 18

Siblings proud to represent Tuvalu

This year’s Commonwealth Games may have been scaled back somewhat but two North Otago athletes are still chomping at the bit to be involved.
Siblings proud to represent Tuvalu
Siblings proud to represent Tuvalu
North OtagoJuly 18

All go for club rugby semis

The Citizens Shield competition took a rain check last weekend — literally.
North OtagoJuly 18

Prem A netballers back on courts

The race for the Jesse Allen Trophy resumes tomorrow.
North OtagoJuly 18

League sides overcome setbacks

Southern Zone Rugby League (SZRL) pulled off another successful tournament in North Otago last weekend in trying circumstances.
League sides overcome setbacks
League sides overcome setbacks
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North OtagoJuly 17

Fears for future of poultry show

As bird flu fears ramp up in New Zealand, organisers of Oamaru’s long-standing poultry show say they fear future events could be affected.
Fears for future of poultry show
Fears for future of poultry show
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North OtagoJuly 13

Cleanup ‘good thing to do’

Some of the heavy lifting required to clean up after Oamaru’s flood was tackled by some of the Waitaki’s ‘‘bigger bodies’’.
Cleanup ‘good thing to do’
Cleanup ‘good thing to do’
North OtagoJuly 11

All to play for in Citizens Shield semis

Traditional semifinals are back on the menu after North Otago Rugby revamped the schedule for the Citizens Shield.
All to play for in Citizens Shield semis
All to play for in Citizens Shield semis
North OtagoJuly 11

Lines firm gives over $125k to groups, projects

Network Waitaki gave more $125,000 to groups and projects around the district at its annual sponsorship awards.