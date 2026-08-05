Tarona Taafaki has etched her name in Tuvalu sporting lore.

The Oamaru boxer won the country’s first ever Commonwealth Games medal after securing bronze last weekend in Glasgow.

Taafaki was one of three former pupils from Oamaru Intermediate School to compete in the boxing at this year’s games, alongside younger brother Pasoni, who was a flag bearer for Team Tuvalu during the opening ceremony, and Morgan Henderson, who only lost out to the eventual winner in her weight class who was ranked No 2 in the world.

“It’s such a privilege and I’m really honoured to represent my small nation,” Tarona told World Boxing in Glasgow.

“Everyone that’s asked me my entire life where I’m from, I say I’m Tuvaluan and they don’t even know where it is.

“It’s an honour to represent and get a medal.”

Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki of Team Tuvalu punches Lovlina Borgohain of Team India during the women's 75kg semifinal match at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photo: Getty Images

Tarona hoped to inspire more Tuvaluans to represent their country with pride.

“I just encourage them to go out, do whatever they want, go make it big, whatever they do, do their hardest because you can definitely represent Tuvalu on any international stage,” she said.

Flagbearer Pasoni Badi Taafaki of Team Tuvalu leads his team during the opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photo: Getty Images

“Not one, not two but three incredible Oamaru Intermediate School ex-pupils have been lighting up the boxing ring at the Commonwealth Games, and we could not be prouder,” the school wrote in a social media post.

“We have a feeling this is definitely not the last we’ll see of them on the global boxing stage.”

Henderson, competing in the 70kg class, bowed out in the quarterfinal while Pasoni lost his fight.