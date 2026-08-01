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Geopark ‘optimistic’ ahead of Unesco visit

Pictured at the Elephant Rocks on Monday are (from left) Waitaki Whitestone Geopark geologist Sasha Morriss, Smithsonian Institution fossil marine mammals curator Nick Pyenson, vertebrate fossil collections manager Amanda Millhouse, University of Otago associate professor and newly appointed geopark science advisory board person Carolina Loch and geopark manager Lynley Browne. Photo: Nic Duff
Pictured at the Elephant Rocks on Monday are (from left) Waitaki Whitestone Geopark geologist Sasha Morriss, Smithsonian Institution fossil marine mammals curator Nick Pyenson, vertebrate fossil collections manager Amanda Millhouse, University of Otago associate professor and newly appointed geopark science advisory board person Carolina Loch and geopark manager Lynley Browne. Photo: Nic Duff
Pictured at the Elephant Rocks on Monday are (from left) Waitaki Whitestone Geopark geologist Sasha Morriss, Smithsonian Institution fossil marine mammals curator Nick Pyenson, vertebrate fossil collections manager Amanda Millhouse, University of Otago associate professor and newly appointed geopark science advisory board person Carolina Loch and geopark manager Lynley Browne. Photo: Nic Duff
Nic Duff
Nic Duff
Nic DuffReporter
Saturday, August 1, 2026
Otago|North Otago
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