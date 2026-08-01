Geopark ‘optimistic’ ahead of Unesco visit

The Waitaki Whitestone Geopark has already had an eventful 2026 with even more to come. The recent $450,000 refurbishment of the Museum of the Vanished World stands out as a highlight of the year so far. The geopark will then welcome Unesco assessors to the district next month in hopes of retaining their accreditation which was first secured in 2023. However, it has not all been smooth sailing. The financial situation at the Waitaki District Council meant the geopark missed out on any funding for the next three years. Geopark general manager Lynley Browne said while it was disappointing, she was still optimistic about its future. “We remain optimistic because we believe in the opportunity that being a Unesco-accredited geopark brings and we believe in what it stands for. “It was disappointing but we also recognise the situation that the council is in. We’re appreciative of the support that we’ve had to date. “We remain positive that as we move forward, we will continue to have a strong relationship with the Waitaki District Council because they do support us in other ways.” Those other ways include council staff assisting with geopark events or projects. The geopark asked for $200,000 annually over three years, but were only approved for $200,000 in the 2025-26 financial year. “The challenge for us is in terms of operational funding,” Ms Browne said. “It’s always more challenging to find funding that supports your basic costs which are salaries, any rent, any day-to-day office expenses. “That funding from the council, it supported those costs.” The geopark is a not for profit charitable trust set up in 2018. Ms Browne is the only fulltime employee with others working on a part-time basis. They also have volunteers who help out where possible, she said. Ms Browne believes the Unesco designation had been instrumental in making their funding applications successful. “Over the last two years, we have attracted over $300,000 from the likes of the Lottery Grant, Otago Community Trust, Stout Trust, Alexander McMillan Trust. “These are all very competitive funds, but I have no doubt that the Unesco designation helps to leverage our position when applying for these funds.” Ms Browne was very grateful for all the support of local businesses sponsoring the geopark. “In preparation for the assessors coming, we’ve just been absolutely thrilled by the level of support that we are getting.” Of the 241 Unesco-accredited geoparks in the world, Waitaki remains the only one in Oceania. Having visited other geoparks around the world, Ms Browne said Waitaki is still in its “early days”. “We see the immense value that geoparks bring, but it takes time. “It’s layers built up over time and we saw geoparks that started with two or three people, and now they’re operating with 20 people. “I see that, over the time, that there’s opportunities for us to collaborate with other geoparks on joint programmes where we’re funded through some international fund, and I think that’s really exciting for us.” It had to submit a four-year report to Unesco back in January in the lead up to next month’s visit. The assessors will attend the official reopening of Vanished World in just under three weeks time. “That’s going to be a real opportunity to showcase the best the district has to offer and we’ve been delighted at how many people want to get in behind that initiative. “I think it will be a real celebration of the geopark and what has been achieved but also what opportunities go into the future.” nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz