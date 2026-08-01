A driver in Kurow can count himself lucky following a random breath test last week. The 30-year-old man was pulled over on State Highway 82 in Kurow at 10pm last Friday. He recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg — right at the legal limit. This meant he avoided a court date and was instead issued an infringement notice. A 77-year-old Oamaru man was arrested for a historic shoplifting offence. He was picked up by police in Oamaru on Sunday afternoon. The offence occurred in Christchurch and the items taken were under $500. He appeared in the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday. Three crashes happened within 11 hours in Oamaru on Monday. The first was a multiple car crash at 7am and followed by a single car crash at 11am. The driver suffered moderate injuries as the lone occupant of the vehicle. Another multiple crash happened at 6pm. No charges were laid in any of the crashes. Acting sergeant Liam O’Toole encouraged drivers to be aware of their surroundings and be safe on the road.