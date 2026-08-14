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Waitaki welcomes ‘the ears and eyes of Unesco’

Waitaki Whitestone Geopark general manager Lynley Browne (left) shows UNESCO evaluators Dr Junbo Wang (middle) and Dr Alireza Amrikazemi (right) one of the fossils on display at the revamped Museum of the Vanished World in Duntroon yesterday. Photo: Nic Duff
Waitaki Whitestone Geopark general manager Lynley Browne (left) shows UNESCO evaluators Dr Junbo Wang (middle) and Dr Alireza Amrikazemi (right) one of the fossils on display at the revamped Museum of the Vanished World in Duntroon yesterday. Photo: Nic Duff
Waitaki Whitestone Geopark general manager Lynley Browne (left) shows UNESCO evaluators Dr Junbo Wang (middle) and Dr Alireza Amrikazemi (right) one of the fossils on display at the revamped Museum of the Vanished World in Duntroon yesterday. Photo: Nic Duff
Nic Duff
Nic Duff
Nic DuffReporter
Friday, August 14, 2026
Otago|North Otago
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