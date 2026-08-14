Waitaki welcomes ‘the ears and eyes of Unesco’

Duntroon’s Museum of the Vanished World played host to two Unesco officials this week. The museum, the main educational hub and gateway site of the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark, was officially reopened on Thursday after a $450,000 makeover. On hand for the ceremony were Unesco evaluators, Dr Junbo Wang, of China, and Dr Alireza Amrikazemi, of Iran, who came to the geopark to assess whether it ought to keep its accreditation. Unesco accreditation was given to the geopark in 2023 after evaluators first visited in 2022 — but it has to be re-evaluated every four years. Dr Wang said the main thing the evaluators were looking for was “growth” since the last visit and how well the geopark trust had implemented recommendations from the initial visit. "How you can develop, how you can manage, how you can make your geopark a better place. "The geopark is deeply connected with the community, with the people. "People understand the importance, not only the scientific significance but also the significance of the geopark.” A good geopark was about more than just the geological significance of the sites, he said. "I’ve been to a lot of geoparks and the key point I’ve found out is not how important the geology or the environment or the landscape is, the most important thing is how people care about it.” Dr Amrikazemi said another key aspect of the follow-up evaluation was to find ways to improve the geopark. "There is no perfect geopark in the world. "We try to find the best parts of the geopark to emphasise and to remind them to continue working on these aspects.” Being the first Unesco geopark in New Zealand, the Waitaki geopark had a responsibility to "open the gate for future geoparks" in the country, he said. Dr Wang said the pair were “the ears and eyes of Unesco” — they did not make the final decision. They would pen a report to be sent to the Unesco Global Geoparks Council. A decision was expected in March or April, next year, he said. Approximately 150 attended the reopening ceremony on Thursday including Waitaki Mayor Mel Tavendale, Waitaki MP Miles Anderson and late University of Otago palaeontologist emeritus professor Ewan Fordyce’s wife Marilyn. Prof Fordyce was instrumental in the formation of what was then known as the Vanished World Incorporated Society. Marilyn was given the honour of cutting the ribbon to officially reopen the museum. nic.duff@alliedmedia.co.nz