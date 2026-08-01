Kurow has gone back to back in the Presidents Grade. The country club beat Athletic Marist 18-15 in the final last weekend to life the Burns Shield for the second straight year. They were the top qualifiers this season after the round-robin but faced a tough task in the final. Athies jumped out to an early 12-3 lead before Kurow got rolling. They scored just before halftime to cut the lead before jumping in front in the second half. An Athies penalty tied the game up before a second Kurow penalty proved the difference as they got home 18-15.