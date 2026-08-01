The North Otago Sports Bodies Association is recognising that people do great things behind the scenes to help their sports. This week, Nic Duff tracks down Lower Waitaki Golf Club captain Robbie Breen. Q: What led you to be involved with the club? A: I had the best dad in the world. He took me and my two brothers out to Lower Waitaki to hit golf balls when we were little. Ian and Doug Hurst, Hank McDonald were great friends of Dad’s and were kind enough to teach us how to play. When I came back home to Oamaru and finished playing cricket and being involved in footy, even though I’m now out at Waimate, it was the only club I wanted to be a part of. Q: How long have you been involved? A: 5th year being involved. Q: What made you want to give back to sport in North Otago? A: Growing up playing every sport possible, there were some wonderful people that taught us a lot. Trying to acknowledge that by paying it forward. Q: What is your favourite part about being involved with the group? A: The network is special. Farmers, builders, lawyers, groundskeepers, freezing workers, sparkies — all people ready, willing and able to help as needed as I’ve “grown up” into an over-the-moon happy husband and dad to wee Freddie. Q: Do you or have you competed yourself? If so, could you tell me a few highlights from your career? A: Coming through Waitaki Boys’ High School, lots of moments in basketball, rugby, cricket, athletics, softball. Coming back home, a few Borton Cups in cricket was a lovely way to finish up. The biggest highlight and memory though would be the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet along the way.