The business end of the first XV season has arrived. St Kevin’s College head to Invercargill to take on Southland Boys’ High School second XV in the trophy semifinal while Waitaki Boys’ are at home to Otago Boys’ High School second XV in the plate semifinal. Reporter Nic Duff checks in with both coaches ahead of Saturday’s Southern Schools Rugby Championship action.

ST KEVIN’S COLLEGE

St Kevin’s College faced the double-edged sword of qualifying for division one at the midway point of the season.

On the one hand, it was great achievement for the side; on the other the gap between the top four teams in the competition and the rest is sizable.

“It’s obviously been a pretty tough back end of the season being in that top six,” head coach Justin Fowler said.

“We’ve been going okay, we’ve been up against it a bit but the last couple of games we’ve been pretty happy with our attitude and how things have been tracking but just struggling to compete with those bigger schools.”

His team were excited at having the opportunity to make a final and finish their season on a high.

“We’re always keen to play the best we can and get the win so this is an opportunity for a win.

“Making a final is motivating enough as well so that certainly is forefront with us at the moment.”

St Kevin’s have the added challenge of needing to travel Invercargill for the second time in two weeks.

“That’s a bit of a task travel-wise but we’ll just have to get over that bit of a mental block.

“That mental side of things will be important for us getting over the travel, not having any excuses when we get there and playing the best we can.

Having a strong set piece and fronting up defensively will be crucial if they are to get the job done, Fowler said.

WAITAKI BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL

Waitaki Boys’ High School have been a mixed bag this season but have come up trumps lately.

A win over St Kevin’s in the annual Blood Match last month was a highlight for the season and head coach Shane Carter was particularly impressed with their 40-32 win over Southland Boys’ second XV last weekend.

“We haven’t quite got to where we wanted to, but winning the annual blood match against St Kevin’s is obviously big.

“Then beating Southland Boys’ second XV who had put five of their first XV players in the second XV last weekend was just a really good way for us to end our round robin.”

He has loved seeing the team grow from week-to-week this season.

“The boys’ willingness to adapt our game plans and keep growing their own games to get better every week — that’s been the biggest thing for how our season has evolved.

“They’re a really good group of young men who have done themselves proud.”

Carter and co are refocused after missing out on the trophy semifinals and are excited for this weekend’s plate semifinal.

“A home semifinal is motivation in itself and aiming for a final which will be at home is good motivation for us.”

Carter cited “discipline and defence and attitude” as the key factors for his side coming up against Otago Boys’ second XV at home on Saturday.

“We’ve just got to play good, running rugby which is what they like to do — express themselves, but do it with discipline.”