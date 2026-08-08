Hailed as a writer “to watch”, Susanna Elliffe, the recipient of the New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) Laura Solomon Cuba Press Prize last year, has launched her new book. Patron Saints of Roadkill & other stories was launched with about 50 people in attendance at the Oamaru Opera House last week. The prize was established by the NZSA, The Cuba Press and the Solomon family to honour novelist, poet, and playwright Laura Solomon, who died in 2019 at the age of 48. Elliffe, now 30, said the book launch, which was about seven years in the making, was “very exciting”. “It was really nice to see different facets of my world collide because we had musical theatre people, work people and old friends and family. “Mary my publisher came all the way down from Wellington and Rachel Fenton, who won the prize a couple of years ago and who is now the curator at the Janet Frame House, was also there. “It was really, really lovely. “It doesn’t hit home until you see it [the book] in person and then you’re like ah, it’s a physical thing now,” she said. As a Musical Theatre Oamaru performer the venue was ideal as Elliffe said she could “dash off to rehearsals” for the group’s upcoming show after the launch. Her book is described as “a darkly tender collection of stories that reveals a world where the familiar is made strange and the strange is given its rightful place in the landscape of things”. Timaru Booksellers had copies for sale on the night and the book is also available at Paper Plus and online through The Cuba Press. Cuba Press publisher Mary McCallum said the judges, including Laura Soloman’s sister Nicky, “loved” the book. “This wonderful and unique prize is awarded for new writing with a unique and original vision. “They couldn’t believe the inventive language that seems to come from a place deep inside her and the extraordinary all-encompassing storytelling that reflects so beautifully the place where the author is writing. “We all agreed this is a writer who is going places — one to watch,” she said. Elliffe was the fifth winner of the prize after Lizzie Harwood, Lee Murray, Tracy Farr, and Rachel Fenton, who also spoke at the launch, Ms McCallum said. “I guess it’s no surprise that two Oamaru writers won this prize, given that one of this country’s most inventive and visionary writers lived here, Janet Frame. There must be something in the air or the water,” she said. Elliffe’s writing has previously been shortlisted for competitions including the Sargeson Prize and the International Bridport Prize. Her book was inspired by the natural world and has a “very human heart”, she said. “It’s full of grief and love and heartbreak and it’s not straightforward, it’s surreal and strange and it’s inspired by language. “It’s experimental, it tries to push the boundaries of what fiction can be.” Elliffe said it was “kinda crazy” to realise her book was out in the world. “It’s been a dream to publish a book ever since I was wee and now that it’s out there . . . what do you do when a dream comes true? It’s pretty amazing and scary.” Elliffe said working with The Cuba Press was a “rewarding process”. “Mary spearheaded everything and Paul Stewart did all the typesetting and because my stories are quite weird and spaced out strange, because that is something I love to do with words, that was quite a process for him. “It was great because Mary helped me to tie them all together a bit more . . . the collection is so much more, it’s richer for their input,” Elliffe said. She has now completed her master’s degree in creative writing at Massey University and works for Heritage New Zealand. Elliffe said she was looking forward to the Nelson Arts Festival, based in a city where Laura Solomon grew up, where NZSA members and the Solomon family will join her for another book launch and events in October.