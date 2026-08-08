Young gallery enthusiast James Oh-Stephan has had his artwork selected as the ‘’George Burns Memorial Art Exhibition’’ hero image for this year. The annual exhibition, which dates back to 1970, is named after Oamaru journalist, the late George Burns. It honours his commitment to art, education and community. The exhibition at the Forrester Gallery & Mahika Kai Mahika Toi celebrates the talent of young people in the district and runs until September 27. Ten-year-old Weston School pupilJames said he was “pretty proud” to receive this recognition and for the artwork of the district’s youth to be on display. “It shows what young people can do. “Without the Burns exhibition, it could be a bit boring.” His chosen solo artwork James with his head full of books combined two of his loves — art and books. “I like books and we did a drawing of our heads and decided to put something in them, what we like, and then I put it full of books — different series, different shapes and sizes,” he said. SuppliedWeston School student James Oh-Stephan with the artwork his school's art class produced last year for the George Burns Memorial Art Exhibition. Photo: Supplied Waitaki District Council arts, culture and libraries manager Chloe Searle said the annual exhibition, which this year features artwork from about 20 schools, was rewarding for all the pupils, teachers and families involved. “When young people come into the gallery and see their art exhibited, their pride is apparent. “It tells them their ideas matter, their voices are worth sharing and their creativity has a valued place in our community.” The young creative, while not sure if he wants to be an artist when he grows up, said the Oamaru Public Library and Forrester Gallery & Mahika Kai Mahika Toi were his favourite spots to visit in town. “There’s so many different things to explore in the gallery now that there’s another whole building to explore. “There’s a lot of paintings. I love the shapes and sizes of the paintings.”