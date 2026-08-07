A homeless woman who was found sleeping and “possibly hypothermic” on a Christchurch beach in freezing conditions has died in hospital.

Hayley had been sleeping rough beneath the New Brighton Pier and was found by resident Justine Balcar on Saturday night.

She told Allied Media she was walking her dog near the pier when she noticed someone in the sand by the seawall.

Balcar, a youth worker, said she did not get a look at the woman’s face, but she was not a young person.

“I rang 105 and asked for a welfare check,” she said.

“The number came up on my phone as the Whakatane police station. He was very nice but didn’t know the area and was talking to someone else about it.”

She said police weren’t able to do a welfare check at the time, and gave her the number for the Salvation Army.

“It went straight to answer phone so I didn’t leave a message,” said Balcar.

Balcar said she was concerned about the woman so she went home and got some hot soup, bread, a bedroll and tarpaulin, and went back to the beach.

She gave them to Hayley and encouraged her to seek shelter nearby as it was raining and there was a bitter southerly wind blowing.

“She was very wet and had no shelter, or a blanket, or anything to lie on,” said Balcar.

“She did have her head covered.”

She said Hayley was shivering and reluctant to accept help.

“I knew it would drop below 0 deg C that night,” Balcar said.

“My brother-in-law arrived with blankets and camping gear.

“We talked to her again and I noticed she was pale and not as responsive.”

Some New Brighton residents paid their respects and held a karakia for the woman on Friday. Photo: Supplied

They rang 111 a couple of hours after calling 105 “as we were concerned she was possibly hypothermic”.

“Police turned up 5min later and told us an ambulance was on its way.

“We left her in their care.”

A police spokesperson confirmed a woman died in Christchurch Hospital on Sunday and said the death has been referred to the coroner.

Balcar said she was “heartbroken” to hear Hayley had died.

“She was someone’s daughter, friend and part of our community,” she said.

“It weighs on me, especially with this bitterly cold weather.”

Balcar posted about her experience with Hayley to the New Brighton Residents Facebook page and was grateful for the support people had shown.

“And lastly to Hayley, thank you for letting me talk with you and help even though it was hard for you,” she posted.

“You are now free from your suffering.”