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Geoff Sloan
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Latest
Canterbury
July 21
Did they really do that? Cantabrians quests for records
Cantabrians have long been known for their staunchness and determination, maybe that’s why so many world record attempts have been made in the region.
National
July 16
Neighbours thrilled as rat-infested 'full-on dump' finally cleared
Residents of a Christchurch street are celebrating after a rubbish-plagued, rat infested eyesore property was finally cleaned up.
Christchurch
July 16
Christchurch property labelled a 'full-on dump' by neighbours finally cleaned up
Residents of a Phillipstown street are celebrating after a rubbish-plagued, rat infested eyesore property was finally cleaned up on Thursday.
Christchurch
July 2
Pash ‘n’ dash’ weddings on offer
Big weddings, tiny price tag.
Christchurch
July 2
From hip-hop to sharing stage with the Madonna of Asia
It has been a meteoric rise for hip-hop dancer Caleb Jerome Gopal, who was once part of Christchurch Team Cozy which was 10th in the 2019 Hip Hop International World Championships.
Christchurch
June 26
Prizes, advice, inspiration on offer at home show
Thousands of dollars' worth of prizes, expert advice and home inspiration are on offer at The Star Home Show.
Christchurch
June 24
Bottle-clutching man wanders into Richmond traffic
Traffic in the Christchurch suburb of Richmond was disrupted when a man walked into traffic and also stopped a bus.
Christchurch
June 19
Big Al's top 10 bakeries: No horsing around for food reviewer
Amateur Christchurch food critic Alan 'Big Al' Parsons has built a loyal following with blunt reviews of pies, burgers, fish and chips, and other convenience foods.
Christchurch
June 14
Thieves causing wheely big problems on Memorial Ave
Wheels and other removable parts from cars are currently hot property for thieves in Christchurch.
Selwyn
May 25
School's caretaker standing between traffic and tragedy
Concern for the safety of children crossing a busy road near a Canterbury primary school has prompted the assistant caretaker to step onto the road himself to stop traffic.
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