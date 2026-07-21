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Geoff Sloan
geoff.sloan@starmedia.kiwi

Latest

CanterburyJuly 21

Did they really do that? Cantabrians quests for records

Cantabrians have long been known for their staunchness and determination, maybe that’s why so many world record attempts have been made in the region.
Did they really do that? Cantabrians quests for records
Did they really do that? Cantabrians quests for records
NationalJuly 16

Neighbours thrilled as rat-infested 'full-on dump' finally cleared

Residents of a Christchurch street are celebrating after a rubbish-plagued, rat infested eyesore property was finally cleaned up.
Neighbours thrilled as rat-infested 'full-on dump' finally cleared
Neighbours thrilled as rat-infested 'full-on dump' finally cleared
ChristchurchJuly 16

Christchurch property labelled a 'full-on dump' by neighbours finally cleaned up

Residents of a Phillipstown street are celebrating after a rubbish-plagued, rat infested eyesore property was finally cleaned up on Thursday.
Christchurch property labelled a 'full-on dump' by neighbours finally cleaned up
Christchurch property labelled a 'full-on dump' by neighbours finally cleaned up
ChristchurchJuly 2

Pash ‘n’ dash’ weddings on offer

Big weddings, tiny price tag.
Pash ‘n’ dash’ weddings on offer
Pash ‘n’ dash’ weddings on offer
ChristchurchJuly 2

From hip-hop to sharing stage with the Madonna of Asia

It has been a meteoric rise for hip-hop dancer Caleb Jerome Gopal, who was once part of Christchurch Team Cozy which was 10th in the 2019 Hip Hop International World Championships.
From hip-hop to sharing stage with the Madonna of Asia
From hip-hop to sharing stage with the Madonna of Asia
ChristchurchJune 26

Prizes, advice, inspiration on offer at home show

Thousands of dollars' worth of prizes, expert advice and home inspiration are on offer at The Star Home Show.
Prizes, advice, inspiration on offer at home show
Prizes, advice, inspiration on offer at home show
ChristchurchJune 24

Bottle-clutching man wanders into Richmond traffic

Traffic in the Christchurch suburb of Richmond was disrupted when a man walked into traffic and also stopped a bus.
Bottle-clutching man wanders into Richmond traffic
Bottle-clutching man wanders into Richmond traffic
ChristchurchJune 19

Big Al's top 10 bakeries: No horsing around for food reviewer

Amateur Christchurch food critic Alan 'Big Al' Parsons has built a loyal following with blunt reviews of pies, burgers, fish and chips, and other convenience foods.
Big Al's top 10 bakeries: No horsing around for food reviewer
Big Al's top 10 bakeries: No horsing around for food reviewer
ChristchurchJune 14

Thieves causing wheely big problems on Memorial Ave

Wheels and other removable parts from cars are currently hot property for thieves in Christchurch.
Thieves causing wheely big problems on Memorial Ave
Thieves causing wheely big problems on Memorial Ave
SelwynMay 25

School's caretaker standing between traffic and tragedy

Concern for the safety of children crossing a busy road near a Canterbury primary school has prompted the assistant caretaker to step onto the road himself to stop traffic.
School's caretaker standing between traffic and tragedy
School's caretaker standing between traffic and tragedy