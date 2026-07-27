Police have revealed a masked man with a weapon fled from a Canterbury property after being confronted by a householder.

The incident in Lincoln happened about 11.15pm on Thursday, July 16.

Police released details of the incident on Monday after Selwyn Times inquiries into what appears to be a home invasion in Lincoln.

The incident happened two days before an 80-year-old man disturbed two males in his Southfield Drive backyard - about 700m from the latest incident.

The 80-year-old shouted at the pair who were carrying torches and had their faces covered. They ran off.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan said on Monday police were appealing to the public for information about the July 16 aggravated burglary of a home on Jacobsens Place.

Carolan said the man allegedly threatened the victim with a weapon before quickly fleeing the property on foot.

"The victim was not injured, however they – and the other occupant of the home – were understandably very shaken by the incident," she said.

Carolan said police conducted immediate inquiries in the area, using a police dog. No one was located.

The alleged offender is described as being a man in his mid-20s to early-30s – however could be outside this age-range, roughly 5’6”/170cm tall.

He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie, with the hood up, with a black face mask showing only his eyes.

Carolan is asking Jacobsens Place and surrounding roads residents who might have CCTV footage from Thursday, July 16, between 10.45pm and 11.59pm, to contact police.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the same time, or has information on this specific incident, who was involved, or the weapon used, is also urged to contact police.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260717/7228. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.