Police are appealing for help from the community to find an Invercargill missing person.

In a post to social media, police said Jakarta was last seen at his Invercargill home on Friday July 10.

It is believed he may be in the Otago or Canterbury areas.

If you see Jakarta please call 111 and reference file number 260710/5344.

If you have information that may be helpful please visit 105.police.govt.nz, click ‘update report’ or call 105.

Information can also be passed to Police anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.