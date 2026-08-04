A 132-year-old Christchurch family business has turned the final page on its printing past and is serving up a new future — pickleball.

ClubPickle has opened on Carlyle St in Sydenham, transforming the former McHargs bookbinding and print finishing factory into the city’s first dedicated indoor pickleball facility.

Brothers Johnny and Tim McHarg, fourth-generation owners of McHargs, have converted the historic site into a four-court sporting venue complete with a mezzanine viewing area, licensed bar and pizzeria, and a pro shop.

“It was sad, but had to be done,” said Tim McHarg.

“Things got a little bit tough with our printing business, so we decided to close it up after 132 years and get into something different,” he said.

ClubPickle co-owners Johnny and Tim McHarg. Photo: Geoff Sloan

McHargs, founded in 1893, closed it’s doors December last year.

It is the last recognised print finisher in Christchurch.

The family sold off the machinery but retained ownership of the building.

Johnny McHarg said the new venture was built on a shared family passion for pickleball.

“Anyone can play it,” he said.

The bookbinding business was founded on Manchester St by Samuel Irvine McHarg in 1893. Photo: Supplied

Pickleball is played with solid paddles, and combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, and has surged in popularity.

“It draws in from all those sports, and at the moment it’s bringing in a lot of people who are getting back into sport,” he said.

The city’s first purpose-built indoor pickleball facility features four indoor courts surfaced in Plexipave, designed specifically for the rapidly growing sport.

The former McHargs bookbinding and print finishing factory. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch’s new home for pickleball offers social play, competitive leagues and structured coaching for adults and juniors, alongside corporate and community events.

A “Cardio Pickle” programme adds a fitness-focused twist to the game.

Qualified pickleball coaches Johnny and Tim McHarg said the new centre which is not far from the city centre, fills a gap in the local market, providing an all-weather, dedicated space.