Christchurch City Council has unanimously agreed to take part in the government's reform of council boundaries, despite one councillor describing the process as like having a gun to their head.

The government has given councils a deadline of August 9 to come up with proposals for reorganising boundaries or accepting a government-created plan.

At a meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted to participate in the government's Head Start amalgamation process, and will decide which of four options to pursue on Wednesday.

Councillor Tim Scandrett was one of a number of councillors who expressed unhappiness about the government's plans.

"This is very much like Three Waters. It's like a gun to your head and you don't really have any choice. You either jump in or it gets done to you.

"I will be voting to take part in it just because it seems like you have a little bit more control."

Scandrett said some people seemed to believe the reforms would result in a rates reduction, but he was dubious that would eventuate under the proposals.

Councillor Mark Peters also had doubts.

"This feels like swallowing a dead rat. I am keen for us to be part of the process, trying to have some control over our destiny, our city deserves that leadership. I want to see us as a council be visionary in our deliberations over the coming day or so and move Christchurch forward, instead of holding on to what we have."

Councillor Melanie Coker said central government was using local government as a punching bag for economic problems.

"The government is pushing amalgamation but has not been able to prove it will cut duplication, reduce costs and improve core services. In contrast 'Head Start - Simplifying Local Government' is set to cost the people of this country millions, if not billions through amalgamation."

Coker said council functions would need to be reviewed, combined and resized, which would cost money. Any savings would be decades away and were not guaranteed and the changes were likely to result in higher rates and reduced services, she said.

Under the first of four options, the council would consider keeping the current city council boundary but take on Canterbury Regional Council's functions.

Option two, which was backed by Mayor Phil Mauger, would see the council join urban areas of Selwyn and Waimakariri, along with regional council functions.

Under that option, townships including Rolleston and Rangiora would join Christchurch.

The third option would bring together the Christchurch, Selwyn, Waimakariri and Hurunui councils, along with the regional council's functions into one unitary council. That option could include Kaikōura.

Option four involved creating one big council covering all of Canterbury that could stretch from Waitaki to Kaikōura.

Cabinet was expected to make a decision on Head Start proposals, with the aim of having new unitary councils elected in October 2028.