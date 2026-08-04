The uncle of Jesse Samuel, who died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning while showering, says that had he read the warnings on the internal water heating unit, it would have set off “alarm bells”.

Brendan Walker gave evidence at the coronial inquest into the 2018 death of the 12-year-old.

Walker told the inquest, which is in its second day, that he bought a Bosch gas water heater in 2016 and asked Laser Plumbing and Electrical if it was fit for purpose in a transportable bathroom unit at the family’s Haast holiday home, which was being renovated.

He said he called the company and believed he had spoken to company director Michael Cartwright. He gave Cartwright the model number and was told it was okay to use in the bathroom.

“That’s why I thought it was fit for purpose,” Walker told the inquest, which is being held in the Queenstown District Court.

It was then installed at the holiday home by gasfitter Gary Hale.

Walker said he was given no instruction about the operation of the unit by Hale or Cartwright.

“When we first got the Bosch heater installed, we had issues with steam filling up the room quickly and occasionally the hot water cutting out,” he said.

But they often used it during summer, so the window was kept open.

“We had young kids to keep an eye on, so sometimes we also had the door ajar when showering,” he said.

“I remember noticing the stickers on the unit when sitting on the toilet,” he said, referring to the safety and warning labels, which warned the appliance was not suitable for installation inside a bathroom and required adequate ventilation.

The Bosch indoor hot water unit that was installed in the Haast bathroom. Photo: Supplied

He said he couldn’t recall reading them or what they said, but it “would have set alarm bells off for me if I did”.

The heater was damaged in 2017 after surrounding pipework froze during the winter.

Cartwright ordered a new Rinnai unit and organised a plumber to install it.

Walker said there was pressure to get the bathroom ready for an upcoming family holiday.

“That’s initially why I discussed with Mike about a Rinnai unit because it was an ‘off the shelf’, get it straight away.”

But when the plumber arrived, he told Walker he didn’t realise it was a “complete replumb”, that he wouldn’t have time to do it, and suggested he buy the same Bosch unit that was previously in the bathroom; which he did.

Jesse died one month later while using the shower.

Cartwright told the inquest he certified the installation when he should not have and failed to supervise Hale appropriately.

“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Jesse and what’s happened,” he told the inquest.

“I am deeply sorry for my role.”

In 2021, Central Plumbing Limited, which trades as Laser Plumbing Alexandra, and Cartwright pleaded guilty to charges laid under the Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers Act 2006 in relation to Jesse’s death.

They were ordered to pay $70,000 to the family, while Cartwright was fined $19,250 and his company was fined $104,500.

Cartwright told the inquest Hale had installed the Bosch unit before he knew about it.

Cartwright admitted he did not inspect it before issuing the compliance certificate.

“I should have done so.”

He said he was not aware Walker had bought and installed another Bosch unit and told the inquest the photos of the heater he was shown after Jesse’s death “did not reflect what I believe was in place during the renovation”.

Cartwright said he would like to see audits in the industry. He said that during his training only 20 to 25% of it was spent learning about gasfitting.

The industry tends to tell workers they need to do something, but doesn’t show them how to do it, he said.

“I’d love someone to come and audit our systems,” he said.

Hale died in 2022. Cartwright told the inquest the death effectively ended Hale’s plumbing career.

“It really affected him and he was very remorseful,” he said.

The inquest, before Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale, continues until August 7, with representatives from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Bosch, and gasfitting experts expected to give evidence.