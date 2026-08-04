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Anyone who has seen a missing Christchurch woman is being urged to report it to police.
Grace was last seen about 12.10am on July 30 on Ambleside Dr in Burnside, a police spokesperson said in a statement.
“Grace has long black hair, and was last seen wearing all black clothing.
“Police and Grace’s family are concerned for her well-being and would like to see her return home.”
- If you have seen Grace or have information about her whereabouts, contact the police on 105 and use reference number 260730/2088.