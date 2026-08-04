The polar blast sweeping the country led to some hair-raising flying conditions at Christchurch Airport on Tuesday.

Video captured by NZ1 Aviation on YouTube shows Air New Zealand Flight 5349 from Wellington attempting to land in Christchurch in wind and rain.

Flight 5349 from Wellington attempted to land in Christchurch shortly after midday, but was forced to circle back for a second attempt 15 minutes later. Photo:NZ1 Aviation / Supplied

The plane, an ATR-72 aircraft, could be seen rocking from side-to-side as it approached the runway.

It made its first attempt to land shortly after noon, before circling back for a successful second attempt 15 minutes later.

The same aircraft then operated an onward flight to Queenstown.