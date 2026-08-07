A police officer has pleaded guilty to possessing objectionable publications.

Auckland-based police officer Matthew Rogers appeared in the Manukau District Court on Friday before Judge Luke Radich where he pleaded guilty to a representative charge of possessing an objectionable publication.

The offending occurred between August 2023 and October 2025.

Rogers will be sentenced in October.

Rogers was one of three police staff to be charged following a rapid review of staff internet usage sparked by the resignation of former deputy police commissioner Jevon McSkimming, after child sexual exploitation and bestiality material were found on his work devices.

Another Auckland-based officer, a man in his 60s, faces 11 charges of possessing an objectionable publication.

He has been granted interim name suppression.

A Wellington-based officer, aged in his 50s, also faces 10 charges of possessing an objectionable publication between January 2024 and January 2025.

He has interim name suppression.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tim Anderson earlier said each of the officers were being charged with multiple counts of possessing an objectionable publication, under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act.

"Prosecution of our own staff is a serious but important step to take as it recognises the significance of the alleged offending that has been identified.

"I would like to acknowledge the professionalism and commitment by our investigators in the National Integrity Unit for their work to this point."

Anderson said the investigations had involved the analysis of a "significant volume of web activity".

"It is important we now let these matters progress to the court process, which limits the level of information we can provide at this point.

"These three police staff remain stood down from duties. Meanwhile, three investigations remain ongoing as part of the rapid review."

Police have investigated 22 cases, 12 have been resolved through either disciplinary action or performance management.

Four people have resigned during this process, Anderson said.