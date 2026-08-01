The Milford Foundation is sharing their success in Wānaka by donating $5000 to two community groups focused on youth and education.

Milford Foundation’s lead wealth management adviser in Wānaka Amanda Cleaver said each year the business gives a percentage of their profits to the foundation to make charitable donations to causes throughout New Zealand.

“Each office around the country got $10,000 and the main focus this year was on youth and education.

“In the Wānaka office we sat down as a group and decided who it was we wanted to donate the money to.

Last week the Milford Foundation Wānaka office announced they would donate their share to Community Link Upper Clutha and Path Wānaka which would each receive $5000.

“It’s really important for us to be a part of the Wānaka community and help parts of it that are in financial need.

“Being able to make these donations to these two community groups means a lot because the community has really supported us as a business. It’s great to give something back and support the community through our success,” she said.

Community Link partnership manager Lindsey Schofield said the Milford foundation’s donation is a wonderful example of local philanthropy making a real difference.

“We’re very appreciative of their support for the Cold Kids campaign. Donations like this are particularly important during winter when we see a huge demand for local families needing help to stay warm.

“The foundation shares our belief that when young people have the essentials they need, they’re better able to thrive and reach their potential.

“This contribution helps us continue providing support to those who need a helping hand, and we’re incredibly grateful for Milford’s generosity and commitment to supporting young people in our community,” she said.

Path Wānaka chairman Randal Dobbs said the group is a co-ordinating unit to connect parents, whānau and caregivers to the tools needed to support young people.

“Path Wānaka are looking to use the funds to create a panel event for parents and caregivers to hear about resources from organisations whose primary focus is youth wellbeing,” he said.

The Milford Foundation also supports students moving into tertiary education offering scholarships to students from the Central Otago area facing financial hardship.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz