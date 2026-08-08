The Wānaka skatepark’s future is looking bright and so are the night sessions thanks to the addition of 16 lighting poles. Construction for lighting poles spaced around the Wānaka skatepark began on Monday, August 3, and is expected to take about six weeks for the lights to be installed. A Queenstown Lakes District Council flier delivered to the homes and businesses surrounding the skatepark said a professional contractor was engaged to install lighting at the skatepark. The works will involve installing 8m-high light poles around the skatepark and underground cabling. The new lighting would support the use of the skatepark during the evening hours, particularly through the shorter days of winter, the council flier said. “The project was championed by the Wānaka Skate Club and received strong support from the community as a way to enhance this well-used facility. “Please take care around the work zones and follow any onsite signage. “Once installed, the lighting will operate automatically, turning on at dusk and switching off at 10pm each day, in accordance with the Pembroke Park Reserve Management Plan,” it said. [Missing Credit]What completed lighting poles at the Wānaka skatepark will look like; the lights are set to be turned on at dusk and off at 10pm each night. Photo: Supplied Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board chairman Simon Telfer said the addition of lighting poles at the Wānaka skatepark was absolutely positive. “An unlit skate bowl can be really dangerous so this will keep skaters far safer. “Lighting will also allow better use of the community facility during darker, winter months — overall, it will be a far more pleasant recreation experience. The advocacy from the Skate Club had been very positive and constructive over the last three years and he thanked the club for their patience, Mr Telfer said. “They first contacted me in March 2023 — it’s been put through the complicator so we need to get better at delivering community infrastructure with agility.” The skatepark will remain open and no full closures are expected. evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz