A Wānaka physiotherapy clinic is offering free concussion checks to Mount Aspiring College students in a bid to keep children with a suspected concussion in school.

Alpine Physiotherapy’s director and concussion specialist Sarah Brown, said they treated Mount Aspiring College students with concussion symptoms on a regular basis, but everyday barriers could prevent them from getting the right care.

“Parents are taking time off work to bring their children in, who are also missing out on a lot of school,” Ms Brown said.

"When I worked in Sydney there was quite often a physio on site at school a couple of days a week so I approached the principal here and asked if was easier if I came to them,” she said.

The free sessions take place on a Monday so anyone who experienced a head knock at the weekend could be easily and quickly screened.

After testing, those with serious concussions can be passed through to their GP for ACC’s concussion clinic and receive free physiotherapy.

“It’s a way for us to capture them early so they are not struggling through the first week or even a month because they are ones who will suffer,” Ms Brown said.

Ms Brown said when a concussion occurred it disrupted in the ion levels inside brain cells which could make the victim slower, more tired and requiring more energy to do day-to-day activities.

“There are all these different systems in your body that can be affected and everyone is different, so a physio’s job is to piece together the puzzle and test the different systems.”

Ms Brown hoped with free access to concussion testing services, more people will take head knocks more seriously.

“Having a serious concussion can have a huge impact on your physical and mental health.”

Mount Aspiring College principal Nicola Jacobsen said “given the number of students involved in sport and a wide range of physical activities, having access to this range of services, including concussion screening, is a real benefit to student health and wellbeing”.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz