The Department of Conservation has slammed partygoers who cut down trees, built a stage and lit a fire in public conservation land near the Hāwea River.

An “entertainment area” including a stage, couches, fire pit, generator and barbecue was discovered by Wānaka resident Chris White and her partner while they walked their dog through the Butterfield Wetlands at the start of the month.

They reported their find to Doc, who this week confirmed staff had launched an investigation.

Doc Central Otago operations manager Charlie Sklenar said the department worked to prevent this type of behaviour.

“Damage to native vegetation on public conservation land is disappointing and can have lasting impacts on the natural values that these places are managed to protect.

“The deliberate destruction of native vegetation such as kānuka is not acceptable and may constitute an offence.”

The stage area of an unauthorised entertainment area within the Butterfield Wetlands, couches, speakers and a chainsaw were found surrounding the site. Photo: Evie Sinclair

Ms White said she reported her discovery because seeing the improvised outdoor entertainment area made her feel “disappointed in the human race”.

“People are trying to do the right thing and others just abuse it.”

Signs along the walking track shows fires and camping is prohibited along the Newcastle Track.

“They know damn well you’re not supposed to do this,” Ms White said.

“It’s for the birds and the animals and the dogs and everybody to share, it shouldn’t be one group taking it over,” she said.

“I would hope all the gear gets taken

“If they’re out here having a party it makes you wonder where they’re going to the loo.

“There is obviously no toilet here and I don’t think they would walk back up the track and over the swing bridge,” she said.

Doc urged members of the public who witnessed damage to native vegetation, unauthorised fires, or any activity that could damage public conservation land to report it as soon as possible, Ms Sklenar said.

“The eyes and ears of the public play an important role in helping protect these special places for everyone.

“Doc encourages visitors to enjoy these special places responsibly, follow any rules and restrictions in place, and leave the environment as they found it so future generations can enjoy it too,” she said.

evie.sinclair@odt.co.nz