A log rolling out of an open fire is believed to have been the cause of a fire which ripped through a Caversham house.

The blaze in Thomson St, about 12.40pm on Friday, happened during strike action by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) staff, which meant volunteer brigades were sent to fight it.

On Wednesday, a Fenz spokesperson said the cause of the fire was accidental.

It appeared a log on an open fire rolled out, knocked over a fire screen and set the flooring alight, the spokesperson said.

No-one was believed to be in the building at the time of the fire.

The Thomson St house after the fire had been extinguished. Photo: Peter McIntosh

On Friday, Fenz went after striking firefighters, saying it would have taken about one minute for the professional crews at the Lookout Point station to arrive at the address. Instead volunteers from Brighton and Ravensbourne were sent.

Fenz Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler said it took the first volunteer crews eight minutes to get to the scene.

The house was engulfed in flames. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Even though a large volunteer force was sent out, there was still volunteer coverage while the strike was under way, DNC Stiffler said.

‘‘We have repeatedly warned the risk the New Zealand Professional Firefighter’s Union [NZPFU] are placing the public in every time they strike.

‘‘We continue to call on the NZPFU to call off these reckless strikes.’’

The Thomson St house after the fire. Photo: Peter McIntosh

NZPFU national secretary Wattie Watson said firefighters did not like to see this sort of event, but they had no option but to remain on strike.

‘‘Crews were immediately deployed upon the end of the strike.’’

The NZPFU and Fenz have not met for discussions since February this year, and Friday’s fire broke out during their 52nd strike since August 2025. — Additional reporting Laine Priestley

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz