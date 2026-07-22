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Felicity Dear
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Latest
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Dunedin
July 22
Black cat spotted at albatross colony
“Concerning” images of a black cat near a nest at Dunedin’s Northern Royal Albatross colony have emerged.
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Dunedin
July 17
'Man up': Judge slammed for ‘victim blaming’
A Dunedin judge has been slammed for saying a victim needed to "man up" after his ex-partner shared intimate photos of him.
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Dunedin
July 16
'Terrified' teen attacked by trio in Mosgiel home invasion
A Dunedin teen was roused from sleep by three burglars smashing open his bedroom door, a court has heard.
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Dunedin
July 15
Livestreamer assaulted off-duty police officer in Octagon
An ‘‘out of control’’ Dunedin man was livestreaming when he assaulted an off-duty police officer in the Octagon, a court has heard.
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Dunedin
July 9
Flooding damages Orokonui Ecosanctuary
Recent severe weather has caused damage costing $10,000 to Dunedin’s fenced biodiversity sanctuary.
Southland
July 9
Outstanding in his field
Southland dairy farmer Tom Slee says it is a "surreal" feeling to be crowned New Zealand’s top young farmer.
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Dunedin
July 8
High-risk sex offender breaches court order
A high-risk sex offender breached a condition of a High Court order the same day it was imposed.
Southland
July 8
‘Surreal’ to claim young farmer crown
Southland dairy farmer Tom Slee says it is a "surreal" feeling to be crowned New Zealand’s top young farmer.
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Dunedin
July 7
'Christ, what have they done?'
A Dunedin family are appalled and distressed after their teenaged niece with the mindset of a 5-year-old was needlessly jailed without their knowledge.
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Dunedin
July 7
Uni cleaner’s theft of gift vouchers lands her in court
A cleaner at the University of Otago stole gift vouchers during her shifts, a court has heard.
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