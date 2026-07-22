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Felicity Dear
Felicity Dear
Felicity DearReporter
felicity.dear@alliedpress.co.nz

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DunedinJuly 22

Black cat spotted at albatross colony

“Concerning” images of a black cat near a nest at Dunedin’s Northern Royal Albatross colony have emerged.
Black cat spotted at albatross colony
Black cat spotted at albatross colony
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DunedinJuly 17

'Man up': Judge slammed for ‘victim blaming’

A Dunedin judge has been slammed for saying a victim needed to "man up" after his ex-partner shared intimate photos of him.
'Man up': Judge slammed for ‘victim blaming’
'Man up': Judge slammed for ‘victim blaming’
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DunedinJuly 16

'Terrified' teen attacked by trio in Mosgiel home invasion

A Dunedin teen was roused from sleep by three burglars smashing open his bedroom door, a court has heard.
'Terrified' teen attacked by trio in Mosgiel home invasion
'Terrified' teen attacked by trio in Mosgiel home invasion
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DunedinJuly 15

Livestreamer assaulted off-duty police officer in Octagon

An ‘‘out of control’’ Dunedin man was livestreaming when he assaulted an off-duty police officer in the Octagon, a court has heard.
Livestreamer assaulted off-duty police officer in Octagon
Livestreamer assaulted off-duty police officer in Octagon
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DunedinJuly 9

Flooding damages Orokonui Ecosanctuary

Recent severe weather has caused damage costing $10,000 to Dunedin’s fenced biodiversity sanctuary.
Flooding damages Orokonui Ecosanctuary
Flooding damages Orokonui Ecosanctuary
SouthlandJuly 9

Outstanding in his field

Southland dairy farmer Tom Slee says it is a "surreal" feeling to be crowned New Zealand’s top young farmer.
Outstanding in his field
Outstanding in his field
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DunedinJuly 8

High-risk sex offender breaches court order

A high-risk sex offender breached a condition of a High Court order the same day it was imposed.
High-risk sex offender breaches court order
High-risk sex offender breaches court order
SouthlandJuly 8

‘Surreal’ to claim young farmer crown

Southland dairy farmer Tom Slee says it is a "surreal" feeling to be crowned New Zealand’s top young farmer.
‘Surreal’ to claim young farmer crown
‘Surreal’ to claim young farmer crown
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DunedinJuly 7

'Christ, what have they done?'

A Dunedin family are appalled and distressed after their teenaged niece with the mindset of a 5-year-old was needlessly jailed without their knowledge.
'Christ, what have they done?'
'Christ, what have they done?'
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DunedinJuly 7

Uni cleaner’s theft of gift vouchers lands her in court

A cleaner at the University of Otago stole gift vouchers during her shifts, a court has heard.
Uni cleaner’s theft of gift vouchers lands her in court
Uni cleaner’s theft of gift vouchers lands her in court