‘Such a beautiful day’: Free haircuts a help for hundreds

The organiser of an event where people could get free haircuts or other services says her “heart is so full” after it helped hundreds of people. The event, held at Carisbrook School, returned for its second year in Dunedin on Sunday. The day brought together volunteers to offer free practical services, warm food and connection for those in need. Free Haircuts and Other Services for Those in Need organiser Melissa Aitken, of Invercargill, said there were a few hundred people through the doors on Sunday — probably at least double the amount at last year’s event. “Even if you help one family, you’ve helped someone. But it’s never just one family, it’s the whole community,” she said. “It was just such a beautiful day, my heart is so full.” Ms Aitken said it was “heartwarming” the event helped many people in need, and tears were shed at the event. “One lady biked here … and she had not had a haircut in six years,” she said. “The families we could send home with grocery bags that didn’t have any food left in their cupboard, and they got toilet paper and paper towels and toiletry packs and you name it. They were just so overwhelmed.” She could not have done it without helpers and volunteers, she said. The event had been running for 12 years in all, and was recently held for the 19th time in Invercargill. Christina Kyles, whose daughter Tengaakau Ropiha, 5, had her hair cut, said there was an “amazing atmosphere”. She and three of her children got haircuts at the event. “Very friendly, kind people. And we had hot soup and buns and the kids all got Cookie Times … and it was just such a vibe. The whole vibe is just really welcoming,” she said. “Being a mum of six myself, I don’t get time to go to hairdressers, so I even got my hair cut at the same time.” It gave her time to “take a break” and the fact it was free made it “so much more accessible”. “I thought, ‘what a great opportunity’, you know, [for] a mum with kids on a budget,” Miss Kyles said. She felt the event offered a range of services for everyone to enjoy. “It’s for just ordinary mothers like me as well, which is really awesome, and … mums and kids who might not in the usual week get to get to a hairdresser because of their busy life,” she said. Miss Kyles and her children would definitely be back next year, she said. As well as haircuts, other services included free massage therapy, eye and hearing checks, manicures, financial advice, warm food and groceries. felicity.dear@odt.co.nz