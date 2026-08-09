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‘Such a beautiful day’: Free haircuts a help for hundreds

Tengaakau Ropiha 5 of Oamaru getting a haircut from senior stylist Loren Westhead of Clipjoint during Free Haircuts and Other Services for Those in Need at Carisbrook School on Sunday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Tengaakau Ropiha 5 of Oamaru getting a haircut from senior stylist Loren Westhead of Clipjoint during Free Haircuts and Other Services for Those in Need at Carisbrook School on Sunday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Tengaakau Ropiha 5 of Oamaru getting a haircut from senior stylist Loren Westhead of Clipjoint during Free Haircuts and Other Services for Those in Need at Carisbrook School on Sunday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
Felicity Dear
Felicity Dear
Felicity DearReporter
Sunday, August 9, 2026
Updated, Sunday, August 9, 2026
News|Dunedin
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