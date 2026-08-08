A wholesale bakery has another award to add to their trophy case after being announced as gold award winners at the National Pie Awards.

Kai Pai Bakery in Wānaka has come away victorious, with their mince and cheese pie winning top honours in the commercial/wholesale category.

Head baker Jason Danielson said the award was particularly meaningful given the bakery’s long-standing success in the competition.

“We’re incredibly proud to win gold again in the commercial/wholesale category.

“Our commercial mince and cheese pie has been recognised at every Bakels Supreme Pie Awards since 2017, and that’s something we’re pretty proud of.

“Our pastry and filling are very consistent, and that’s what wins awards,” he said.

The award continues an impressive run of success for Kai Pai’s mince and cheese pie, which has picked up two gold and two silver awards in the commercial/wholesale category.

It has also earned recognition three times in the traditional mince and cheese category since 2019.

Produced in Wānaka and sold throughout New Zealand, Kai Pai’s mince and cheese remains one of the bakery’s most popular products but Mr Danielson said the winning formula isn’t complicated.

“You’ve got to have enough cheese in there, your mince has to be great and we’re known for having very good pastry,” he said.

“The support we receive from customers around New Zealand means a lot to us.

“Every award is a reflection of the hard work our team puts in every day, and we’re grateful that people continue to choose Kai Pai,” he said.

The Pie Awards website states commercial/wholesale entries are those who manufacture on average 60,000 single serve pies based on a six-day week, must be mechanically constructed and carry no brand identification.

Pies are judged blind by independent baking industry experts across multiple criteria, including pastry quality, filling, flavour profile, baking performance and overall presentation.

The bakery on Frederick St has collected more than 30 awards at the Bakels Supreme Pie Awards over the past decade and is recognised as NZ’s most-awarded commercial pie manufacturer.

Winners were announced on Tuesday.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz