Getting involved with a group in the Wānaka community — let alone helping to run one — had never been on my radar. I’ve lived in Wānaka for 15 years, raising a family and doing what everyone in town does … work, work, work some more. When my children left home, we took the opportunity to have a grown up version of an overseas experience, travelling on and off for two years to make the most of our newfound freedom. But when we returned to an empty nest, with different responsibilities and more spare time, our life in Wānaka had changed. Shortly after settling in, I visited the Wānaka Arts’ Labour Weekend Art Exhibition at the Lake Wānaka Centre. I felt a sudden creative urge to get involved and when I saw an advertisement for the Wānaka Arts AGM, I went along and I was hooked. It can be hard as an artist to create community, spending many hours alone working building a body of work or preparing for an exhibition, so now more than ever, artists need a place to belong … at least in my experience. I joined the Wānaka Arts Committee at the AGM in April and have enjoyed getting to know new people, planning and helping run the Labour Weekend Art Exhibition, having a little responsibility and getting involved with the Third Thursday Creative Art sessions put on by Wānaka Arts, recently running a session on July 16th at the Wānaka Arts Centre. As a committee member, I’m encouraged by how much creativity runs through the Wānaka community: from volunteer organisations to organised events, there’s plenty here to tap into. I’m looking forward to contributing to the Labour Weekend Exhibition, not only as an artist, but more importantly, as a local Wānaka resident, committed to what art does in a community, and a society … it brings people together. I encourage anyone with an interest or passion to get involved with Wānaka Arts, maybe even exhibit a few pieces in October, enjoy the process and get connected. Wānaka is full of talented, creative individuals from all over the world, and to me, that’s truly inspiring. To quote the late, great Sir Sam Neill …“You are unique. There is only one you. And that is you there, right here, for better or worse. Except that there is no better, and there is no worse. It’s just you.” In a world that can feel disjointed at times, we need, more than ever, a forum for individuality … a place where we all belong, an event, however fleeting … to take us on a journey. This is what Wānaka Arts offers through their Labour Weekend Exhibition, Third Thursday Art Workshops and through their monthly newsletters. If you’re interested in running a workshop or getting involved (whether you’re an artist, photographer, or just curious) Wānaka Art’s Third Thursday Art Workshop can be a great way to connect and explore.