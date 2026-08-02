Amalgamation must result in greater empowerment for Wānaka, the Wānaka Upper Clutha Community Board chair has said. Speaking ahead of a full council meeting on Monday at which Queenstown Lakes District councillors will weigh up the Council’s options for amalgamation, Wānaka Upper Clutha Community Board chair Simon Telfer said that whatever happens, Wānaka needs greater self-determination. “I've asked for Wānaka Ward councillors to ensure that the voice of the Upper Clutha is heard loud and clear at deliberations on Monday. "We are talented town that is rapidly growing, and we need the ability to make our own decisions to ensure our environment and way of living is carefully stewarded, because we’ve seen what happens when that gets out of control” Telfer said. Asked for specific examples, Mr Telfer said that he hoped the changes in local government would see like to see a strengthened Upper Clutha Community Board with fiscal delegation and responsibilities, with elected Upper Clutha representatives able to raise revenue through rates to prioritise local investment. Asked to elaborate on example of things getting “out of control”, Mr Telfer said, “there are significant challenges in Queenstown around pollution of pristine waterways and traffic congestion that we are adamant we won’t emulate. Mr Telfer believes that the discussion of amalgamation between abstract government entities has drawn focus from the tangible townships that people live in. "The discussion should not be about CODC and QLDC amalgamating, it should be about how Wānaka, Cromwell, Alexandra and Queenstown can come together,” Mr Telfer said. How these government entities are named, and how they shape the popular imagination, has real-world consequences, with Telfer raising the Queenstown Lakes name as an example. "The Queenstown Lakes label has never been helpful, even less so during the current conversation. “There is a disproportionate focus on the town of Queenstown when district matters are discussed in the media and at ministerial level. “For example the Albert Town bridge urgently needs replacement but that is very hard to get on central government's radar. “Unfortunately, and unfairly, Queenstown has a stigma in other parts of the country and that is not typically helpful to Wānaka,” Mr Telfer said. At next week’s full council meeting, Queenstown Lakes District councillors will weigh up the merits of two amalgamation proposals. One option is to support a proposal by Central Otago District Council Mayor Tamah Alley, to merge Queenstown Lakes District Council with the Central Otago and Clutha District Councils. The other is to support a Dunedin City Council proposal which would see the creation of two unitaries, “Inland Otago”, including Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago, and “Coastal Otago”, including Clutha District Council and Dunedin City Council. ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz