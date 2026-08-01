Fishing classes for beginners are being expanded to Wānaka thanks to Otago Fish & Game Council. The courses, which see participants taught the basics of fishing such as how to tie knots, find productive fishing spots and understand regulations, are coming to the Upper Clutha following strong uptake in Dunedin and Cromwell, a media release from Otago Fish & Game Council said. [Missing Credit]Adult beginner anglers join Otago Fish & Game staff and volunteer rangers at Southern Reservoir in Dunedin in September 2025. Photo: Bruce Quirey Each course involves a two-hour theory course during the week, with practical sessions taking place on the following Saturday. The theory session for Wānaka participants will take place from 6.30pm on Friday September 4, with the practical session taking place in Cromwell on Saturday September 5. Sessions are open to adults aged 18 and over, and participants must take place in a theory session before they can attend a practical session. Otago Fish & Game Officer Bruce Quiery said, “Our beginner courses take some of the mystery out of fishing and give people the practical skills they need to get started”. Participants do not require an individual fishing licence to take part in the practical sessions, with the event covered by a group licence, but for any further fishing, individuals are required to hold a licence. “By purchasing a fishing licence, people help protect the natural environments that sustain wildlife and ensure quality fishing opportunities for future generations,” Mr Quiery said. Spaces are limited, and registration — at the Fish & Game NZ website — is essential. ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz