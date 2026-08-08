One of the major planks towards being elected in the last election was the National Party’s commitment to replace the Resource Management Act (RMA). That process has taken a big step forward with both our RMA replacement Bills being reported back from select committee. There have been changes that will improve the workability of our new planning system, which will increase our ability to get things done. For too long it has been too hard to consent new activities in our country. The complex RMA was inconsistent and strangled good ideas with red tape. This is a regular concern I hear about from locals here in the Upper Clutha so I’m pleased to see progress on this crucial piece of legislation. The new two-Bill system will be retained, which features goals and national instruments setting direction from the top, a narrowing of matters that can be revisited at each successive level of decision-making, more consistent planning rules, fewer consenting requirements, higher thresholds for public participation in consents and a clearer focus on managing the effects that matter. The new system is projected to boost GDP by $3.1\u2009billion annually, while delivering $13.3b in savings over 30 years through reduced administrative and compliance costs. Every year, New Zealand spends $1.6b on consents. That is huge money, and for many people wanting to invest in new operations, changes to their farming practices and so on, the consenting process is often too costly. This has left a lot of great ideas dead in the too-hard basket. We project that 40% of consents that are required now will not be necessary under our new system. Another positive announcement for our growing region is around modernising the paid parental leave system. The arrival of a new baby should be one of the happiest times for families — but we know that it also comes with higher costs and tough choices. Many parents are forced to juggle the financial impact of taking time away from work alongside a real desire to spend more time at home with their newborn. A modern economy depends on parents being able to take the time they need with a new baby and then return to work with confidence. That’s why, if re-elected, National will gradually increase paid parental leave to 30 weeks by 2029. We will start with taking it to 27 weeks in July 2027, followed by increases in 2028 and 2029 to lift the entitlement to 30 weeks before the end of our second term. National’s long-term vision is to extend paid parental leave to nine months, or 40 weeks. Finally, this week a big congratulations to our local rugby champions the Upper Clutha Rams, firstly for taking out the Central Otago competition by beating Wakatipu. This had an extra element of satisfaction with our neighbouring MP Joseph Mooney having to wear the Upper Clutha tie in Parliament last week. The team then went on to become back-to-back Otago Countrywide champions with a big win over Clutha last weekend — inspirational stuff!