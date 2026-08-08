Amalgamation must result in greater empowerment for Wānaka, the Wānaka Upper Clutha Community Board chair has said. Following a tumultuous week in the amalgamation process, on Monday, Queenstown-Lakes District councillors signalled their intention to support a Dunedin City Council proposal to establish two new unitaries: Inland Otago, comprised of Queenstown Lakes District Council and Central Otago District Council, and Coastal Otago, comprised of Clutha District Council and Dunedin City Council. For Wānaka Upper Clutha Community Board chair Simon Telfer, councillors reached a sensible decision in a difficult decision-making context created by the government’s Head Start programme. “I don’t see any community of interest between, say, southwest coastal Catlins and a growing town like Hāwea, so excluding Clutha is logical to me,” Mr Telfer said. While the decision reached was sensible, for Mr Telfer, the amalgamation process continued a preoccupation with abstract local government boundaries, rather than the lived experiences of people in towns across the region. “Again, we continue to speak in terms of existing local government boundaries rather than focusing on the specific communities of Wānaka, Queenstown, Cromwell and Alexandra … how will we ensure residents retain their local voice in a larger, amalgamated entity?” Mr Telfer said that he would like to see the changes in local government result in a strengthened Upper Clutha Community Board with fiscal delegation and responsibilities, with elected Upper Clutha representatives able to raise revenue through rates to prioritise local investment. Asked whether greater self-determination for Wānaka had become more important as the boundaries of local government were redrawn, creating larger, more diverse unitary authorities, Mr Telfer said: “Yes … 100%.” ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz