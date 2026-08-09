A call from a worried Dunedin resident about an axe-wielding man turned out to be a wannabe Jedi or Sith lord chasing someone with a lightsaber.

Police received a call about the man threatening another motorist and chasing them with an axe in Helensburgh Rd at around 9.50pm, Constable Eli Stafford-Rogers, of Dunedin, said.

When police located the man afterwards, he admitted to chasing the other motorist with a toy lightsaber in a road rage incident.

Police spoke to the man and he was given a warning.

He was one of several people acting erratically around Dunedin over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, police were called to a bar in Central Dunedin after reports of a patron allegedly throwing chairs and kicking in doors, and acting aggressively towards staff and other patrons.

When officers arrived they found a man, and discovered he was also in breach of his bail conditions.

He was arrested and charged with breaching his bail conditions and acting aggressively.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court on Monday.

Also on Saturday night an Otago Peninsula household were forced to hide at their neighbours house after a woman came to their home to assault them.

She had allegedly been entering a number of nearby properties and behaving erratically, Const Stafford-Rogers said.

When she entered the couple’s home, she injured one of them and caused property damage inside their home.

She then locked herself in their home while the couple went to their neighbour’s house for shelter.

Police arrived and took the woman into custody without further incident.

She was charged with common assault, intentional damage and two counts of being unlawfully in a building, and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz