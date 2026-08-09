Otago halfback Maia Joseph has been named in the Black Ferns squad for their bumper end of year tour.

Joseph had a standout Super Rugby Aupiki season for Matatū and is now the incumbent halfback for the Black Ferns with 19 caps.

Coach Whitney Hansen has named a strong squad, featuring five debutants among the 31 players selected as they prepare for their upcoming eight tests.

Matatū loose forward Elinor-Plum King — who had a breakout Aupiki season after moving south — gets her first call-up, alongside Matatū fullback Maia Davis.

Prop Ngano Tavake, lock Amarante Sititi and outside back Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a have also gained their first selection.

Electric back Braxton Sorensen-McGee returns after a stint with the Black Ferns Sevens and hard working loose forward Layla Sae returns from an ACL injury.

Prop Santo Taumata, who last appeared in the Rugby World Cup 2022, has earned a recall and Alena Saili — who hails from Invercargill and joined Matatū this season — gets her first Black Ferns appearance since 2018, having spent recent years with the Black Ferns Sevens.

Co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu and Jaymie Kolose are unavailable for selection due to injury, while fullback Renee Holmes and wing Katelyn Vahaakolo are unavailable due to their Black Ferns Sevens commitments.

The Black Ferns will meet the Black Ferns XV for a warm-up game on Friday.

They then play the Wallaroos for the O’Reilly Cup on August 22 before heading to Johannesberg to play South Africa on September 2.

They play France (September 13), Scotland (September 20) and England (September 27) before returning home to play three tests against France in October. — Allied Media

Black Ferns

End of year squad

Props: Chryss Viliko, Maddison Robinson, Ngano Tavake*, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Mo’omo’oga Palu, Santo Taumata

Hookers: Vici-Rose Green, Atlanta Lolohea, Georgia Ponsonby

Locks: Maia Roos, Laura Bayfield, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Amarante Sititi*

Loose forwards: Mia Anderson, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Elinor-Plum King*, Layla Sae

Halfbacks: Maia Joseph, Tara Turner

First fives: Ruahei Demant, Hannah King

Midfielders: Sylvia Brunt, Justine McGregor, Amy Du Plessis, Alena Saili

Outside backs: Maia Davis*, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Mererangi Paul, Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a*

*Uncapped