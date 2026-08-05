KiwiRail is reminding motorists about the road rules when it comes to stopping at level crossings after a truck hit a barrier arm in Ashburton.

Traffic was backed up past Tinwald on Monday after the truck made contact with the East St rail level crossing barrier arm at 2.15pm.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said the bells and lights were working at the time.

“The barrier arm was repaired and clearance to reopen the crossing was received at 3.22pm.”

No injuries were reported.

KiwiRail said it was a timely reminder to the public that trains legally have the right of way at all times.

“They can appear at any time whether they are expected or not.

“Trains travel faster than they appear to and take much longer to stop than people realise.

“People should stay well clear of the rail corridor at all times, obey the warning signs and look carefully in both directions for trains,” the spokesperson said.

Traffic was backed up past Tinwald after the truck hit the East St level crossing barrier arm. Photo: Heather Mackenzie

Meanwhile, police apprehended a driver in Ashburton last Friday after a vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Rolleston. The driver failed to remain at the scene.

Senior Sergeant Janine Bowden said police laid road spikes to stop the vehicle just north of Ashburton.

But the driver continued at speed through the town before colliding with a truck at the intersection of SH1/East St and Dobson St.

“The driver got out of the vehicle and ran off, but was quickly arrested and taken into custody by police.”

Bowden said multiple complaints had been received about the vehicle and the manner of driving on SH1.

She said a 37-year-old man has been charged with nine offences, including multiple charges of dangerous driving, possession of methamphetamine and resisting police.

And the recent icy road conditions also saw the Rakaia Volunteer Fire Brigade called to assist a Hororata fire crew at an incident on the corner of Sharlands and Ardlui Rds.

One person was injured and transported to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition after a car they were travelling in rolled into a water race on the corner of Sharlands and Ardlui roads, Hororata last Wednesday at 11.30am. Photo: Police

Brigade chief Tyrone Burrowes said it appeared the driver hit a patch of ice, lost control and rolled into the water race beside the road.

‘‘The three passengers in the vehicle were lucky. It could have been a lot worse.”

Hato Hone St John attended the incident with two ambulances and one first response vehicle.

‘‘One patient was assessed at the scene and was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition by ambulance,” a spokesperson said.

‘‘Two other patients declined an assessment by the ambulance crews.”