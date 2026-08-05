The government has announced nine new secondary school subjects that will be developed by industry groups.

They include tourism, construction and built environment, and energy and infrastructure.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said on Thursday the subjects would be available for students in Years 12-13 from 2029 when they would form part of a new qualification replacing the NCEA (National Certificate of Educational Achievement)

The list of subjects are:

Next-gen manufacturing

Applied intelligent systems

Construction and built environment

Energy and infrastructure

Engineering technology

Food and fibre systems

Health services and care

Hospitality food and beverage

Tourism

"These subjects are being developed with industry to give students an exciting range of options, so businesses know young people are building the skills their sectors need, and students can gain knowledge that sets them up for work, trades, training or university," Stanford said.

The subjects would be developed by Industry Skills Boards, which were originally set up to oversee tertiary qualifications and apprenticeships for specific industries.

Energy and Infrastructure Industry Skills Board chief executive Philip Aldridge said in a statement the new subjects would give industry a direct role in shaping student's pathways.

"Students make better choices when they can see where study can take them.

"New Zealand's energy and infrastructure sectors will need more skilled people to deliver the services our country depends on every day. These subjects will help prepare students for careers in industries that are central to New Zealand's economic growth and productivity."

Civil Contractors New Zealand chief executive Alan Pollard said the change would help students better understand the careers available in civil construction.

"These new subjects will help more young people see civil construction as a career with strong training, progression and long-term opportunity," he said.