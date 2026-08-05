One person was taken to hospital after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on an icy Dunedin road this morning.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the crash on Kaikorai Valley Rd, between Ensor St and Townleys Rd, about 8am.

There was black ice on the road and two vehicles were involved.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for a time but had since reopened, the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assisted with traffic control.

One of the cars appeared to have slid on the black ice before hitting a fence.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent an ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene.

Ambulance staff treated and assessed three patients and transported one of them to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

Two people, who were both in a minor condition, did not require transportation, the spokesperson said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz