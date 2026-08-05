Tickets to see English pop star Robbie Williams play under the roof at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch later this year have sold out.

The musician will bring his BRITPOP World Tour to New Zealand for two shows in November — one in Christchurch and the other at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Williams will be one of the first international acts to play at One New Zealand Stadium on November 28. It will be the singer’s first concert in Christchurch for 25 years.

Robbie Williams on stage in Düsseldorf, Germany, in June. Photo: Getty Images

While the Christchurch show has now sold out, fans can still catch Williams in Auckland on November 24.

He recently performed a rendition of the official Fifa anthem, Desire, before the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

The singer said he has “always had a very special place” in his heart for Aotearoa.

“Ever since my first solo tours, you have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home.”

Williams last performed in New Zealand in 2023, playing two shows at Mission Estate Winery in Napier.