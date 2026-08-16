Community support has pushed the Mount Somers Volunteer Fire Brigade one step closer towards installation of 60,000 litres of water storage in the town.

It is all thanks to a $1000 funding boost from Balance Agri-Nutrients Self Serve and Give Back Fund.

Brigade chief Heath Heaven said receiving the funding was “a great deal” and would help contribute to creating a reliable, accessible water source for firefighting and emergency responses for the village.

"We have used the grant to transport two 30,000-litre water tanks from Chertsey to Mount Somers,” he said.

“The Mount Somers Domain Board has kindly granted permission for one tank to be installed beside the rugby club and we are currently assessing the most strategic location for the second tank.”

Heaven said this central water storage would be an important resource in major emergency like an earthquake.

“If the town water supply is disrupted the stored water would be available for community use.” he said.

Heaven said the tank installations are driven in light of council considering closing the water races running through the village, “which would force the brigade travel further for water during firefighting operations.”

Adding to their current water issues, Heaven said the existing fire hydrant network doesn’t provide an adequate supply.

Council had also asked them to limit hydrant use where possible because “drawing large volumes of water can disturb debris and rust within the ageing pipe network.”

Madeleine Horne, Balance Senior Nutrient Specialist Central South Island, said it was fantastic to present the brigade with the donation.

“Volunteer fire brigades play such an important role in rural communities, and it was especially meaningful that our local customers chose to support them,” she said.

Ballance’s Self-Serve and Give Back programme has been running in the Central South Island for three years.

Horne said for every tonne of fertiliser purchased through a self-service silo in the Central South Island, Ballance sets aside one dollar for the local community.

"Once the fund reaches $1000, self-service customers are invited to help select a local organisation to receive the donation.”

“The Mount Somers Volunteer Fire Brigade received the strongest support from those customers who took part,” Horne said.