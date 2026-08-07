Bright yellow flowers, with special messages, will be lighting up the front fence of Mount Hutt College this month.

It’s part of a month-long Daffodil Day fundraising effort organised by the school’s student service committee.

They invited businesses and members of the community to purchase daffodils engraved with a personalised messages.

Using the school’s laser cutter, committee members have been busy making small and large daffodils.

Year 13 committee member Georgia Monk said through the school website and social media they encouraged those who wanted to remember a loved one to get involved.

"This is a chance to create an ongoing memory of them and support those effected by cancer,” she said.

Mount Hutt College year 13 student Georgia Monk is making daffodils, engraved with personalised messages, to support people affected by cancer. Photo: Heather Mackenzie

Alongside this year’s flowers, earlier tributes will be given a touch up and added to the fence.

Georgia, the committee leader, said she was proud of what they had achieved over the last three years.

“I love it, this is such a great way to give back to the community and brighten Methven.”

"We are hoping to eventually fill the front fence with tribute daffodils.”

The committee is made up of eight students ranging from year 11 to 13 and supported by design and visual communication teacher Sophie Smith.

Georgia said she enjoyed her involvement with the project and felt they had a winning formula that will last past her time at the school.

“We have kept with the original plan, except this year we opened it up to individuals as well as businesses.”