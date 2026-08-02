‘‘Theatre can be so uplifting and we wanted that for our students and our audience,” production manger Jenna Chenery says.

Mount Hutt College’s annual school production, this year is ‘So….there was this plane’.

It promises fun, music and diverse characters in an original musical comedy, Chenery said.

Set in a jungle after a plane crash, a bunch of diverse and quirky characters are brought together in a story of survival, pondering whether they were responsible for their predicament.

Written by Cheney and four other staff members, she said the idea of a plane crash was floated by one of production team last year and the title stuck.

“That was all we had, the title, and it caused a lot of hilarity.’’

“We definitely wrote the production around the title.’’

Chenery said Year 11 dean, Sam Luddy, who is the production’s musical director wrote the music and lyrics.

“He co-wrote one of the songs with Year 13 student Harriet Brown for her character.’’

In total, there were 41 students involved with the production, both on and off stage, ranging from Year 8 through to Year 13.

‘‘We have some new students in our lighting and sound team this year, or stepping up to take the lead after supporting in previous years.”

This production marks year five for Chenery who loved watching students truly come into their own on stage and being surprised by their achievements.

“Productions are a big effort and time commitment, but that excited buzz you hear on show nights, and the sense of pride that is so clear on students' faces when they finish is worth every single second.”

“I am always so incredibly proud of what our students produce.”

■ ‘So….there was this plane’ runs from August 5 - 7 in the Mount Hutt College hall. Tickets $10 per person and can be purchased from the school office or email cheneryj@mthutt.school.nz to reserve tickets and pay on the night. Door sales will also be available.