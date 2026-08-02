Edmund Fordyce and Logan McCorkindale are hoping to make croquet history in London.

The former Waireka Croquet Club members, alongside team manager, and current member, Jarrod Coutts of Methven, are representing New Zealand in the MacRobertson Shield.

They are part of a six-man team and will play England, Australia, and the United States during the premier international team event.

The honour of wearing the Silver Fern is not lost on the trio who all want to make New Zealand and the people they care about proud.

McCorkindale said playing for his country and the MacRobertson Shield was incredibly special.

"It gives me the opportunity to contribute to the legacy of past New Zealand Mac teams and to be part of the history of this prestigious event.”

Coutts, who would like to one day play in the team, said managing the team was a huge honour.

"If I can play even a small role in helping this group perform at its best, then that will be one of the highlights of my croquet career.”

As a manager. Coutts said there was a huge amount of time and energy getting the team to London, “most of it behind the scenes,” he said.

"From planning and administration through to training, fundraising and team preparation, it becomes a significant part of your life.”

But Coutts wouldn’t have it any other way.

He said the bond created within the team made every hour worthwhile.

The Kiwi’s last won the shield in 2014.

Coutts said the competition was tough with the margins between winning and losing very tight.

"I genuinely think this has the potential to be one of the closest and most exciting MacRobertson Shield series ever contested,” he said.

Looking at the team, Coutts said they had assembled a talented group of players who had worked hard to earn their spot.

"Seeing them challenge themselves against the best in the world will be hugely rewarding,” he said.

McCorkindale and Fordyce who are ranked eighth and 25th in the world, respectively, also believed the team had the right balance of talent and experience to call on.

Fordyce said this was “a great team who got on well outside of croquet.

"That camaraderie goes a long way in the good and bad times at a tournament like this,” he said.

Dating back to 1925, the MacRobertson Shield was started in Australia by Sir Macpherson Robertson, and played against England.

New Zealand first competed in 1930 and have won three times since their first win in 1950/51. Over the last century only 58 different players have represented New Zealand in this contest.

Club publicity convenor Audrey Leath said it was a proud moment to have past and present members included in the team.