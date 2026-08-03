The minister and ministry overseeing fast-track projects are refusing to say if an application has been made to controversially bulldoze Canterbury's Pegasus Golf Course to make way for hundreds of homes.

Housing developer Wolfbrook bought the 18-hole, 77-hectare golf course in May and plans to redevelop the land into housing using the government's fast-track consent process.

The New Zealand Herald last week reported Wolfbrook had submitted its referral application to Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop.

But Bishop's office refused to confirm if the application had been made and referred RNZ to Wolfbrook.

Wolfbrook has ignored RNZ's repeated requests for comment on the proposal.

The Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport would also not comment about the application.

"MCERT cannot comment on whether applications have been received, are being processed or are under active consideration for referral by the Minister for Infrastructure," the ministry said in an emailed response.

"Information on referral applications is published on the fast-track website following the Minister for Infrastructure's decision to accept or decline a referral application because, before this, projects may be withdrawn or returned if found to be non-compliant, and some application details could be commercially sensitive.

"If a project is accepted for referral to the fast-track process, applicants can then lodge a substantive application for consideration by an expert panel."

More than 16,000 people signed a petition calling for the project to face the usual consenting process.

The petition was handed over to parliament in July.

That followed a public meeting in June of more than 500 people opposed to the plan for the golf course.

Wolfbrook further inflamed tensions with the community when it concreted holes at the golf course in early July.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey has said he opposed the project and its use of the Fast-track Approvals Act.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon was also opposed and wrote a letter to Bishop urging the application be declined.

Waimakariri District Council was advised of Wolfbrook's intention to fast-track the project on June 24.

Under the Fast-track Approvals Act the council had 20 working days to formally respond to Wolfbrook's letter.

The council told RNZ it did not formally respond but council representatives instead met with the developer to discuss the proposal.

"It's common for planning staff to meet with developers to discuss proposals, provide information about Council services (e.g. three waters) and highlight any potential issues. This meeting does not imply endorsement or otherwise of any project," the council said.

Waimakariri District Council also released to RNZ the letter notifying it of the proposal. It was sent by planning company Novo Group on behalf of Wolfbrook.

The letter said the development of the golf course would allow for up to 1000 homes and a mixed-use retail and commercial area.

"With the closure of the private golf club previously operated by Pegasus Golf Limited, Wolfbrook considers that the site presents as a logical extension of the urban area in a location that is devoid of many of the constraints that may exist in other areas of the district (e.g. development of highly productive land, development with poor access to public transport and amenities, and development within airport noise contours or high flood hazard areas)," the letter said.

"In this context, the project is proposed to deliver a master-planned extension to the Pegasus, Woodend and Ravenswood urban area, supported by integrated infrastructure, open space and supporting community and commercial services. To achieve this outcome, the project will be designed with expert input in order to leverage existing site opportunities and manage any identified adverse effects.

"Wolfbrook recognises that the site is located within a culturally significant landscape, is cognisant of the cultural overlays identified in the Waimakariri District Plan and has initiated engagement with Ngāi Tūāhuriri. Wolfbrook is committed to ongoing engagement with mana whenua in order to identify, understand and appropriately recognise and provide for cultural values and the relationship of mana whenua with the land, including wāhi tapu and other taonga.

"Overall, the project will enable and support a well-functioning urban environment by responding to strong housing demand in a strategically appropriate location whilst recognising and responding to known values and constraints."

Waimakariri District Council said it would be involved if the project was referred to the formal fast-track process.