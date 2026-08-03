The teenager who stabbed a schoolboy to death at Dunedin’s bus hub seriously assaulted another boy in the period since, the Parole Board has heard.

Early release was declined and the 15-year-old will be in custody until at least January, the board ruled.

The teen was initially jailed for three years three months after a jury before the High Court at Dunedin found him guilty of the manslaughter of 16-year-old Trinity College pupil Enere McLaren-Taana.

However, the Court of Appeal reduced the term to two years seven months in a judgement released in May.

The court found the teen – who has been granted permanent name suppression - had no intention to kill Enere and was acting in response to provocation and in self defence.

The characterisation has angered the victim’s family and they told the Parole Board at a recent hearing that they feel “let down by the justice system”.

“They are strongly opposed to being released on parole, they do not accept is remorseful,” panel convener Ann-Marie Beveridge said.

The defendant was described as “generally polite and respectful” in one report but the board heard he had been involved in two incidents, six months apart, at the youth-justice residence where he was incarcerated.

The most recent, in April, involved the teen assaulting another boy.

“[The defendant] had to be restrained and was moved into secure care. An ambulance was called for the victim,” Ms Beveridge said.

There was no description of what occurred in October but the board noted the teenager had also been the victim of an attack while at the residence.

He was younger than many others placed there and was assessed as “not having developed a criminal mindset".

Enere McLaren-Taana. File photo

Enere and his killer did not know one another but had a chance encounter at the city’s bus hub on May 23, 2024.

The victim made a comment about the boy’s clothing which resulted in a stand-off on the pavement.

CCTV played at trial showed the defendant reached into a shoulder bag and brandish a large kitchen knife.

Enere retreated into Great King St, aiming a roundhouse kick as the other boy pursued, slashing with the blade.

After missing with one blow, the defendant struck with the second, severing a major vein.

The Parole Board heard the 15-year-old no longer had a valid visa and was eligible for deportation.

However, the family had lodged an appeal on humanitarian grounds.

The board said the teen had received “very positive” school reports, had gained 58 NCEA credits and had expressed a desire to engage in tertiary education in future.

A psychological report recommended the defendant’s academic interests be nurtured.

The clinician also advised he needed to “develop pro social peer relationships, to develop emotional regulation, distress tolerance strategies and reflect on his behaviours to identify patterns, core beliefs and ‘automatic thoughts’”.

The board was advised the teen not be moved to a prison youth wing because of his susceptibility to negative influences.

Ms Beveridge said the altercations in the youth residence involving the teenager had been explained to a degree but she stressed similar incidents may occur if he was released.

The board needed to be confident the defendant would not respond violently.

“[He] needs to develop an awareness of his early warning signs, his high-risk situations, and an understanding of his coping plan. He needs to practice those coping skills and be aware of what he needs to do if his wellbeing is deteriorating,” Ms Beveridge said.

A decision on the defendant’s deportation appeal was expected in the coming months.