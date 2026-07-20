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Rob Kidd
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rob.kidd@odt.co.nz
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 20
Muso who plied teen with meth will argue jail term is too harsh
A prominent Dunedin music figure who was jailed for paying a 15-year-old girl for sex has filed an appeal
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 17
Nurse deregistered after stealing more than $20K from patients
A Dunedin nurse who stole the wallets of vulnerable patients and fleeced them for more than $20,000 has had his professional registration cancelled.
Dunedin
July 17
Former political candidate loses name suppression
A former political figure and veteran protester who spat on a bar worker then fled police is "not proud of the way he responded".
Dunedin
July 17
Jack Brazil named as former political figure who spat on bar worker
A former political figure who spat on a bar worker then led police on a chase through central Dunedin can finally be named.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 16
'Terrified' teen attacked by trio in Mosgiel home invasion
A Dunedin teen was roused from sleep by three burglars smashing open his bedroom door, a court has heard.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 15
Three Dunedin men jailed for exploiting vulnerable teen
Three Dunedin men — one a respected entertainment scene figure — have been jailed on drug and sex charges against a 15-year-old girl.
Dunedin
July 15
'Sickening and unconscionable': Dunedin music scene figure gave 15yo drugs, paid her for sex
A doyen of the Dunedin music scene who plied a 15-year-old girl with meth and paid her for sex has been jailed for two years, three months.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 14
Predator under spotlight for three years after release
An Otago man who sexually abused a string of underaged girls will remain closely watched during his release.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 14
Man vows to go straight
A man who committed the armed robbery of a Clinton dairy and has spent almost his entire adulthood behind bars says he will leave his life of crime behind.
Dunedin
July 3
Arsonist couple stayed to watch Dunedin buildings burn
A pair of arsonists involved in a spree of five fires over four days stuck around to watch the targeted buildings burn, a court has heard.
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