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Rob Kidd
Rob Kidd
Rob KiddReporter
rob.kidd@odt.co.nz

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DunedinJuly 20

Muso who plied teen with meth will argue jail term is too harsh

A prominent Dunedin music figure who was jailed for paying a 15-year-old girl for sex has filed an appeal
Muso who plied teen with meth will argue jail term is too harsh
Muso who plied teen with meth will argue jail term is too harsh
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DunedinJuly 17

Nurse deregistered after stealing more than $20K from patients

A Dunedin nurse who stole the wallets of vulnerable patients and fleeced them for more than $20,000 has had his professional registration cancelled.
Nurse deregistered after stealing more than $20K from patients
Nurse deregistered after stealing more than $20K from patients
DunedinJuly 17

Former political candidate loses name suppression

A former political figure and veteran protester who spat on a bar worker then fled police is "not proud of the way he responded".
Former political candidate loses name suppression
Former political candidate loses name suppression
DunedinJuly 17

Jack Brazil named as former political figure who spat on bar worker

A former political figure who spat on a bar worker then led police on a chase through central Dunedin can finally be named.
Jack Brazil named as former political figure who spat on bar worker
Jack Brazil named as former political figure who spat on bar worker
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DunedinJuly 16

'Terrified' teen attacked by trio in Mosgiel home invasion

A Dunedin teen was roused from sleep by three burglars smashing open his bedroom door, a court has heard.
'Terrified' teen attacked by trio in Mosgiel home invasion
'Terrified' teen attacked by trio in Mosgiel home invasion
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DunedinJuly 15

Three Dunedin men jailed for exploiting vulnerable teen

Three Dunedin men — one a respected entertainment scene figure — have been jailed on drug and sex charges against a 15-year-old girl.
Three Dunedin men jailed for exploiting vulnerable teen
Three Dunedin men jailed for exploiting vulnerable teen
DunedinJuly 15

'Sickening and unconscionable': Dunedin music scene figure gave 15yo drugs, paid her for sex

A doyen of the Dunedin music scene who plied a 15-year-old girl with meth and paid her for sex has been jailed for two years, three months. 
'Sickening and unconscionable': Dunedin music scene figure gave 15yo drugs, paid her for sex
'Sickening and unconscionable': Dunedin music scene figure gave 15yo drugs, paid her for sex
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DunedinJuly 14

Predator under spotlight for three years after release

An Otago man who sexually abused a string of underaged girls will remain closely watched during his release.
Predator under spotlight for three years after release
Predator under spotlight for three years after release
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DunedinJuly 14

Man vows to go straight

A man who committed the armed robbery of a Clinton dairy and has spent almost his entire adulthood behind bars says he will leave his life of crime behind.
Man vows to go straight
Man vows to go straight
DunedinJuly 3

Arsonist couple stayed to watch Dunedin buildings burn

A pair of arsonists involved in a spree of five fires over four days stuck around to watch the targeted buildings burn, a court has heard. 
Arsonist couple stayed to watch Dunedin buildings burn
Arsonist couple stayed to watch Dunedin buildings burn