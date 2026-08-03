A heated exchange between two adults and a group of youths in Dunedin’s bus hub boiled over after a teenager allegedly pulled a knife out.

The youths and adults had moments before resorted to pushing, shoving and yelling at each other after an argument at 4pm on Sunday, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman said.

A 16-year-old then allegedly pulled out a knife with a 15cm blade, however this did not stop the increasingly violent exchange.

Police rushed out of the station and restored calm, however the teenager with the knife had fled, Snr Sgt Notman said.

A 51-year-old woman was then arrested at the scene and began kicking police.

She was charged for assaulting police and breaching her bail conditions.

Snr Sgt Notman said the teenager with the knife was later identified and inquiries were continuing to locate him and hold him to account for his actions.

Police also identified a 14-year-old in the fracas who was labelled a person of interest.

A warrantless search was conducted to search him for weapons, and he was allegedly found to be carrying a tomahawk axe in his backpack.

He was arrested and referred to Youth Aid, Snr Sgt Notman said.

“Police remind all young people that the carrying of knives, axes or anything that can be used or viewed as a weapon in public is an offence, and a zero tolerance approach will be taken when enforcing this.”

"Especially given Dunedin's tragic history in the bus hub area.”

He said police implored parents of young people to know where their children were, who they were associating with and what they had in their possession before they went into public places such as the bus hub.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz