Police are investigating after a Christchurch couple woke up to find a stranger in their young child’s bedroom in the middle of the night.

Police were called to the Wigram property about 12.40am on Sunday after a man was allegedly discovered in the 2-year-old’s room.

“An unknown person had been located inside an address. Police attended and took the man into custody,” a police spokesperson told The Press.

“He was then taken to receive medical attention. Inquiries are ongoing, no charges at this stage.”

The couple were woken by a noise and found the man in their child’s bedroom.

They confronted him, grabbed the child, and waited with the man for police to arrive.

The family said the incident was traumatic and they never thought something like this would happen to them.

They will be boosting their home security measures with cameras and alarms.

-Allied Media