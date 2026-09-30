Cordons are in place and police are at the scene of an unexplained death in South Dunedin.

Inspector Porima Rangitutia said emergency services were called about 11pm on Wednesday to Leckhampton Court, off South Rd, where a man was located unresponsive.

“Despite efforts to revive the man, he was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

Insp Rangitutia said a guard was in place, and a scene examination would be carried out later today.

“Leckhampton Court is currently closed between South Road and St Helliers Court, and is expected to remain closed for most of the day.”

Police were appealing for anybody with information to contact them.

“We’re interested in any unusual or suspicious activity on Leckhampton Court between 10:30pm and 11pm yesterday evening.”

Anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage was asked to contact police via 105, referencing file number 261001/3548.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.