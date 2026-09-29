Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead at a Christchurch property on Wednesday morning.

Officers swarmed the flat off Purchas St near Elderwood Lane in Edgeware just before 6am. Six police vehicles were still at the scene at 10am and the property has been cordoned off.

Police located a woman's body at a flat on Purchas St in Edgeware. Photo: Raphael Franks

Police have been moving equipment, including tarpaulins and tents, onto the property near Elderwood Lane.

“Upon arrival, a woman was located deceased,” Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said.

“A second person who was at the address is currently assisting police with enquiries.

Photo: Raphael Franks

“Police are not seeking anybody else in relation to this incident, and there is not believed to be any risk to public safety.”

The call-out was for a homicide and the police event category was listed as “violence”.

"A scene guard is in place, residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area,” Baillie said.

Police at the flat on Purchas St in Edgeware. Photo: Raphael Franks

“Staff will also be conducting reassurance patrols in the coming days.”

Officers have been searching bins and a car in front of the property. Empty alcohol boxes and rubbish bags can be seen outside the property.

One neighbour said police were called to a domestic incident at the unit.

She said some of her neighbours heard 10 “good loud bangs” about 3am.

The neighbour said it was "actually embarrassing with all these cop cars on the street".

She said there was a small party at another unit on Elderwood Lane on Tuesday afternoon. But she believes the party was unrelated to the incident.

She claimed the deceased woman had caused trouble with neighbours in the past by banging on their windows. She also said the woman had once attacked her with a knife.

The neighbour said she was not frightened by the incident but the police cordon was “inconvenient”.

A family with a young child staying at an Airbnb property across the road said they only became aware of the incident when a reporter knocked on their door.

They said it was unfortunate the incident had happened on their trip.

More to come...